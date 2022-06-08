First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $32.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,573 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 54,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.