First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

INBK stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.73. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

