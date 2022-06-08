First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $205,649.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,268 shares of company stock worth $1,901,981 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

