First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,732,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

