FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.