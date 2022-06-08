FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FirstGroup Plc provides passenger transport services primarily in the UK and North America. The company’s operating divisions consists of First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, UK Bus and UK Rail. First Student division provides student transportation with a fleet of yellow school buses. First Transit division provides transit management and contracting, managing public transport systems. Greyhound division is a national provider of scheduled intercity coach transportation services. UK Bus division serves a number of communities. UK Rail division operates passenger rail networks. FirstGroup Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.
About FirstGroup (Get Rating)
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
