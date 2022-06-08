Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.65.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Five Below by 19,421.0% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 698,184 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $99,170,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.