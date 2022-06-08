Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.65.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.27. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

