Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $135.37. 2,371,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,656. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

