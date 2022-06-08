Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 924 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 665,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.66.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,370,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

