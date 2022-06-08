Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 1,268 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $126,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,954.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 665,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $55,370,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

