Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $835,133.26 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $835,133.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,586.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $171,371.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $180,180.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 665,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,299,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6,965.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

