Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $284,676.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,403 shares of company stock worth $2,174,548. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Five9 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

