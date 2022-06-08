FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research to “Hold”

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
FLNG has been the subject of several other reports. SEB Equities cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
FLNG stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. 25,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.
FLEX LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEX LNG (FLNG)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.