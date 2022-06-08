FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.