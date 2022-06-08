FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of FLNG stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.
FLEX LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
