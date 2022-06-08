Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.46.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,619. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

