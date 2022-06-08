Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flux Power.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLUX. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

