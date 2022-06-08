ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.45–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.92 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

NYSE FORG opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

FORG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,994,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.