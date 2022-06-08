Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.47) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.47) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FMTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

