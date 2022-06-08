Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

