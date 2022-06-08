Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Pi Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.