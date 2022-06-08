Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Upgraded at Pi Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FVI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.44.

Shares of FVI opened at C$4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.67. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.48 and a 1 year high of C$8.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,028,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,960,333.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

