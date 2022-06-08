Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Franklin Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,008. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

