Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of FT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $8.79.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
