Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Shares of FT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.