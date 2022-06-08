Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRHLF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

Freehold Royalties stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 119,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,686. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

