Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRU. Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.15.

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.60. 466,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,075. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.63.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

