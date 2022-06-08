FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $923,680.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,285,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,832,492.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00.

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 1,822,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,511. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $534.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.59.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

