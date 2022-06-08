Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

FUPBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 90,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

