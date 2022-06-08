FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.38 Million

Brokerages expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will report $33.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $38.03 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $13.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $139.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 million to $155.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.33 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of FCEL opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after buying an additional 1,721,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,123,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,550,000 after buying an additional 292,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after buying an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after buying an additional 760,932 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after buying an additional 3,237,309 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

