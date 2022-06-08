FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIY stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.22.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

