FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $284.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.29. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

