FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $12.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.83. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COST. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $471.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $377.12 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

