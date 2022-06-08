FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $11.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

PRU stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

