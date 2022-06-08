FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on K. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

Shares of K opened at C$5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.92. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.09 and a twelve month high of C$9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.75%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.