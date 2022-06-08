FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Raised by Analyst

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vale in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

