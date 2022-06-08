FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.63. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after acquiring an additional 309,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,251 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,874. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

