FY2023 Earnings Estimate for MoneyLion Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MoneyLion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyLion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 207,942 shares of company stock valued at $399,334 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,155,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.