FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($2.06) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

ALGS opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.45. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.18). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 343.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

