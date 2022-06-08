FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 137,404 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

