FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.
ETTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12).
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.
