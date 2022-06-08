FY2023 Earnings Forecast for iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for iBio in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of iBio in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.89. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iBio by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio by 51.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio by 165.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iBio by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 528,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iBio by 12.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

