FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASPN. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of ASPN opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $61,788,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

