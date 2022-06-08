FY2024 Earnings Forecast for MTU Aero Engines AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.11.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTUAY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($263.44) to €255.00 ($274.19) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.67.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $132.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

