FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

RNW opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 986,490.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 108,514 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 57.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP now owns 646,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

