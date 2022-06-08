FY2024 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Glencore in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLNCY. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glencore from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.65) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,563.83.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

