G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

