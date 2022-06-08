Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) vs. Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) Head-To-Head Review

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) and Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gaia and Sports Ventures Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaia presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Gaia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaia and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $79.57 million 1.35 $3.73 million $0.16 32.25 Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A

Sports Ventures Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Gaia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gaia has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaia and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia 4.19% 4.65% 3.15% Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53%

Summary

Gaia beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers category-leading talent that enables to draw speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. It also operates gaia.com and gaiamtv.com websites. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

