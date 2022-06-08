Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 6.02.
About Garda Property Group (Get Rating)
