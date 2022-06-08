Gary W. Rollins Sells 325,313 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 325,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $3,090,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,930,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,341,925.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 1,129,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,828. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 449,010 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.