Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of GATO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $20.26.
About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gatos Silver (GATO)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.