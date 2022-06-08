Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of GATO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,029,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 68.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 55,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.